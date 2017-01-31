Syracuse refugees challenge Trump's b...

Syracuse refugees challenge Trump's ban: 'This country gave me a second chance'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A group of residents wants Syracuse to know the hardships refugees endure while fleeing their native lands to start anew here. About 50 people gathered at Perseverance Park in downtown Syracuse for "Trump Tuesday," where three refugees shared their emigration stories and thoughts on new federal policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow... Jan 29 MaintainPhartz 2
Sue eaton Jan 28 William 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Jan 24 Subie 4
Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14) Jan 19 Regger 2
Cougar bars Jan 18 Anon 1
Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11) Jan 17 Rhonda ashby 35
IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi... Jan 17 Bev Kane 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC