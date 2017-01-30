Syracuse police seek suspect in Hier Avenue shooting
A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hier Avenue, Syracuse police said. The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital by AMR Ambulance.
