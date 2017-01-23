Syracuse police ran out of shields, called suburbs for help in Father's Day riot
Syracuse police didn't have enough riot shields to defend themselves from the onslaught of rocks, household appliances and glass bottles hurled by an angry crowd. It was so bad city police called in every available officer across Onondaga County - and asked suburban departments to bring their riot shields with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|6 hr
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC