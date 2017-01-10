Syracuse Police Investigating Shootin...

Syracuse Police Investigating Shooting on Grant Avenue

Read more: Your News Now

Syracuse police, in a statement, say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds around 5 p.m. They were transported to Upstate University Hospital, where they are both listed in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time.

