Syracuse police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Syracuse police are investigating an overnight shooting after a 28-year-old man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man, whose injury is not considered to be life threatening, was brought to St. Joseph's Hospital in a private vehicle at about 1:30 a.m., police said.
