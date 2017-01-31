Syracuse parolee in homicide case 'fires' his own lawyer from jail
A Syracuse parolee, accused of robbery in a dispute that left a second robber dead, sent a note from jail attempting to fire his own lawyer. But Randy Williams, 34, isn't entitled to fire his court-appointed lawyer unless he wants to defend himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|Jan 28
|William
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC