Syracuse native's Irish pub in national spotlight at Trump inauguration
A landmark Irish pub on Capitol Hill owned by Syracuse native Danny Coleman was the center of attention this morning for a national television broadcast before Donald Trump's inauguration. MSNBC broadcast its "Morning Joe" show live from The Dubliner , where the two most powerful Democrats in Congress - Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi - stopped by for interviews.
