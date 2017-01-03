Syracuse native set to make history with future NASA mission
NASA has selected a central New York woman for a mission to space that will make her the first African-American woman to work as a crew member on the International Space Station. Syracuse native Jeanette Epps will serve as a flight engineer for Expeditions 56 and 57, the first of which is scheduled to launch from Kazakhstan in May 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freaky women
|3 hr
|Felch _you
|4
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Jan 6
|WatchOutForScams
|30
|TJ Saya (Sep '11)
|Jan 4
|Jenny
|5
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|bruceysROCbuddy
|3
|This Darlene Johnson
|Jan 1
|Heard of DSJ
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Dec 28
|Misc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC