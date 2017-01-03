Syracuse native set to make history w...

Syracuse native set to make history with future NASA mission

6 hrs ago

NASA has selected a central New York woman for a mission to space that will make her the first African-American woman to work as a crew member on the International Space Station. Syracuse native Jeanette Epps will serve as a flight engineer for Expeditions 56 and 57, the first of which is scheduled to launch from Kazakhstan in May 2018.

