Syracuse Native Jeanette Epps Will Become First African-American Crew ...

A Syracuse native will soon take Central New York to space with her during a spaceflight in May of 2018. NASA announced that Jeanette Epps will serve as an International Space Station crew member for Expeditions 56 and 57 as a flight engineer.

