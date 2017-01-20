Syracuse Mothers Against Gun Violence light candles, pray at site of double homicide

Mothers against Gun Violence held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening to honor the victims of last week's double homicide on Grant Avenue in Syracuse. Daniel Diaz-Marrero, 17, and his 19-year-old brother, Ismael Diaz-Marrero, were shot and killed Tuesday, Jan. 10. SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Nearly a dozen members of Mothers Against Gun Violence stood Sunday outside an abandoned house on Grant Avenue in Syracuse near where two teenage brothers were shot and killed five days earlier.

