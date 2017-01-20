Syracuse Mothers Against Gun Violence light candles, pray at site of double homicide
Mothers against Gun Violence held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening to honor the victims of last week's double homicide on Grant Avenue in Syracuse. Daniel Diaz-Marrero, 17, and his 19-year-old brother, Ismael Diaz-Marrero, were shot and killed Tuesday, Jan. 10. SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Nearly a dozen members of Mothers Against Gun Violence stood Sunday outside an abandoned house on Grant Avenue in Syracuse near where two teenage brothers were shot and killed five days earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Sun
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Sun
|Elaine
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 13
|Gaggy
|1
|3 from Syracuse charged in armed robbery
|Jan 13
|Pistol Pete
|2
|The people that work there are so nice
|Jan 12
|Althena
|1
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Jan 11
|Warning
|1
|Utica assemblyman targets 'invisible' Cuomo in ...
|Jan 11
|Goodbye Shootica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC