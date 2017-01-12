Syracuse mayor to seek developer for ...

Syracuse mayor to seek developer for long-abandoned downtown high school

8 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Mayor Stephanie Miner will announce plans to seek a developer for the long-abandoned Syracuse Central High School at today's State of the City address. Miner plans to ask the Syracuse City School District and Board of Education to decommission the building at East Adams and South Warren streets in order to bid it out to a private developer.

