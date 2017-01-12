Syracuse mayor to seek developer for long-abandoned downtown high school
Mayor Stephanie Miner will announce plans to seek a developer for the long-abandoned Syracuse Central High School at today's State of the City address. Miner plans to ask the Syracuse City School District and Board of Education to decommission the building at East Adams and South Warren streets in order to bid it out to a private developer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|20 hr
|Warning
|1
|Utica assemblyman targets 'invisible' Cuomo in ...
|Wed
|Goodbye Shootica
|1
|Lottery
|Tue
|Wondering
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Tue
|mally
|31
|Tyler parmeter
|Mon
|Jenny
|1
|Reclaim New York
|Jan 9
|Reclaim New York
|1
|Freaky women
|Jan 9
|Felch _you
|4
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC