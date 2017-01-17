Syracuse Mayor Miner, Zephyr Teachout Team Up to Crack Down on Corruption
The two are working with Common Cause New York to lay out three reforms that they want the legislature to pass to address ongoing corruption scandals. Miner, who is serving her final year as mayor of Syracuse, called for campaign finance reforms n December, saying she was concerned about the "corrosive" influence of money in politics.
