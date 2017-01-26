Syracuse Mayor Miner Among Many Vowing to Defy Trump's 'Sanctuary' Cities Order
President Donald Trump has moved quickly on immigration, and among the policies he signed into action Wednesday was one that directly impacts the city of Syracuse. Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner declared Syracuse as a sanctuary city, proclaiming that all immigrants will be safe.
