Syracuse man who shot 21-year-old in chest robbed victim of $3, court papers say

A Syracuse man who shot a 21-year-old in the chest this weekend robbed the victim of $3, according to court papers. Tyriek Spann, 20, of 1219 James St., was at the victim's home on Delhi Street in Syracuse around 3 a.m. Sunday when he pointed a black pistol at the victim, according to court papers.

