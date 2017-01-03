Syracuse man imprisoned for robbing same bank twice in 5 days
A Syracuse man was sentenced today to more than seven years in prison for robbing the same bank five days apart. U.S. District Judge Norman Mordue sentenced James Chisholm to 90 days in prison for robbing the Chase Bank on James Street on March 12 and 16. Chisholm wore similar black clothing in both robberies, police said.
