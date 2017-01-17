Syracuse man flees crash, leaves crit...

Syracuse man flees crash, leaves critically injured passenger behind, police say

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A man crashed a car into a pole on the West Side early Sunday and then fled the scene, leaving behind his injured passenger, Syracuse police said. Patrick J. Corbett, 42, of Bronson Road, Syracuse, was charged with leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and unlicensed operator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11) 11 hr Rhonda ashby 35
IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi... 18 hr Bev Kane 1
Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year Jan 15 Gotcha 2
SPCA robbery Jan 15 Elaine 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Jan 13 Gaggy 1
News 3 from Syracuse charged in armed robbery Jan 13 Pistol Pete 2
The people that work there are so nice Jan 12 Althena 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC