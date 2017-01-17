Syracuse man flees crash, leaves critically injured passenger behind, police say

A man crashed a car into a pole on the West Side early Sunday and then fled the scene, leaving behind his injured passenger, Syracuse police said. Patrick J. Corbett, 42, of Bronson Road, Syracuse, was charged with leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and unlicensed operator.

