Syracuse man flees crash, leaves critically injured passenger behind, police say
A man crashed a car into a pole on the West Side early Sunday and then fled the scene, leaving behind his injured passenger, Syracuse police said. Patrick J. Corbett, 42, of Bronson Road, Syracuse, was charged with leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and unlicensed operator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|18 hr
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 13
|Gaggy
|1
|3 from Syracuse charged in armed robbery
|Jan 13
|Pistol Pete
|2
|The people that work there are so nice
|Jan 12
|Althena
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC