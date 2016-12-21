Syracuse man, accused of killing mom,...

Syracuse man, accused of killing mom, deemed incompetent to stand trial

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A Syracuse man with a history of mental illness has been found incompetent to stand trial in the murder of of his mother at a University Hill apartment complex, his lawyer confirmed today. Jamar Brown, 22, is no longer being held at the downtown jail for the August murder inside the McCarthy Manor complex on South Crouse Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) 16 hr bruceysROCbuddy 3
This Darlene Johnson Sun Heard of DSJ 1
Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year Sun Gotcha 1
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson Dec 28 Misc 1
Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14) Dec 27 Claudette Jackson 18
News Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10) Dec 25 Ho Le Kahw 2
News Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ... Dec 25 Yallasport 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,409 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,438

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC