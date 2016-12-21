Syracuse man, accused of killing mom, deemed incompetent to stand trial
A Syracuse man with a history of mental illness has been found incompetent to stand trial in the murder of of his mother at a University Hill apartment complex, his lawyer confirmed today. Jamar Brown, 22, is no longer being held at the downtown jail for the August murder inside the McCarthy Manor complex on South Crouse Avenue.
