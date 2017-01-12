Syracuse lawyers volunteer to save their clients' lives: One dog at a time
That's the lure for about 30 Onondaga County attorneys and law students who have joined the Volunteer Advocate Lawyer Animal Abuse program. When a mistreated dog is rescued by Syracuse police, the volunteer group - a branch of the local bar association - swoops in to advocate for their client: the neglected canine.
