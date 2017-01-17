Syracuse groups arrive by hundreds for Women's March on Washington

A group of 212 women who traveled through the night on four buses from Wegmans in DeWitt arrived here at 8:15 a.m. this morning to take part in the Women's March on Washington. The women were immediately greeted warmly by local residents in Washington, D.C. as they walked toward the site of a rally that began at 10 a.m. at Third Street and Independence Avenue.

