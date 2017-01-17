Syracuse getting more treatment for heroin, painkiller addicts

Central New York heroin and painkiller addicts having trouble finding treatment will soon have another option when a new outpatient clinic dispensing methadone and other addiction medications opens on Syracuse's North Side. Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare, an alcohol and drug treatment agency, expects to open the clinic, that will be able to serve up to 250 patients, in space it already occupies at the Learbury Center at 329 N. Salina St. The agency received a $1.16 million state grant to help pay for the opioid treatment program.

