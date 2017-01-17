Syracuse football recruiting: Juco DT Shaquille Grosvenor to visit this weekend
Grosvenor, who plays for Mesa Community College, has three years left to use three seasons of eligibility. He does not have any scholarship offers currently on the table, but is hoping that changes during an upcoming discussion with the Orange coaching staff.
