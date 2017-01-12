Syracuse football recruiting: Josh Pa...

Syracuse football recruiting: Josh Palmer, highest-rated WR in 2017 class, decommits

Syracuse football has lost the top-rated wide receiver in its 2017 recruiting class with less than a month before signing day. St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Josh Palmer, has decommitted from the class , according to multiple recruiting websites, including 247Sports.com, which first reported the news.

