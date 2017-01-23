Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star OL target Alex Palczewski commits to Illinois
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Prospect High School senior is rated three stars and the No. 114 offensive tackle in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports.com's composite rankings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|2 hr
|Truth Hurts
|3
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC