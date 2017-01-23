Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star JUCO defensive end Brandon Berry commits to SU
Junior college defensive end Brandon Berry committed to Syracuse football on Monday night, he told Syracuse.com via Twitter direct message. Berry has had his heart set on the Orange since mid-December and made the decision official during a visit from SU head coach Dino Babers, defensive coordinator Brian Ward and defensive line coach Vinson Reynolds.
