Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star DT/H-back Chris Elmore commits to Orange
Elmore was on an official visit to the SU campus this weekend when he made his announcement on Twitter, saying he felt at home at Syracuse. Elmore, a senior at Phillips High School, initially committed to Western Michigan, but reopened his recruitment following P.J. Fleck's move from WMU to Minnesota.
