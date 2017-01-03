Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star 2017 DT/H-back Chris Elmore sets official visit
Chicago defensive tackle Chris Elmore will take an official visit to Syracuse from Jan. 20-22, he told Syracuse.com in a Twitter direct message on Friday. Elmore, a senior at Phillips High School, remains committed to Western Michigan, but has reopened his recruitment following P.J. Fleck's move from WMU to Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|WatchOutForScams
|30
|TJ Saya (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Jenny
|5
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|bruceysROCbuddy
|3
|This Darlene Johnson
|Jan 1
|Heard of DSJ
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Dec 28
|Misc
|1
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|Claudette Jackson
|18
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC