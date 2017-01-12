Syracuse football QB Eric Dungey is healthy for spring practice
Syracuse football starting quarterback Eric Dungey is healthy to participate in spring practice, his father said in an exclusive statement to syracuse.com/The Post-Standard. This is the first time Dungey's playing status has been addressed since the end of the season, when he was seeking a second opinion while missing the final three games.
