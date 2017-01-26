Syracuse football QB commit Tommy DeVito to sign at ESPN, take over Syracuse.com Snapchat

Syracuse football quarterback commit Tommy DeVito will make his decision official next Wednesday afternoon, when he puts pen to paper at ESPN Studios in Bristol, Conn., at 1:45 p.m. DeVito, who is among a group of high-profile Class of 2017 recruits to be featured as part of ESPN's coverage, will also be taking over the Syracuse.com Snapchat from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can follow along by adding username syracusedotcom or by taking a picture of the snapcode pictured at the bottom of this post. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound DeVito is the Orange's highest-rated commit this cycle, ranked three stars and the No.

