Syracuse football pursuing 3-star tight end Ben Moos; post-NSD visit possible

After decommitting from Utah on Saturday, Pullman High School tight end Ben Moos was contacted by Syracuse and informed the coaching staff is still interested in him, Pullman head coach Dan Lucier said Tuesday afternoon. Moos, who picked up an SU offer in early December when Orange tight ends coach Reno Ferri visited him, will take an official visit to California this weekend, Lucier said.

