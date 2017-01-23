Syracuse football commit Chris Elmore could contribute immediately at H-back
The 6-foot-1, 270-pound Phillips High School senior cited the love he felt from the Orange coaching staff and local community as the primary reason behind his commitment during an interview Monday afternoon. He strengthened relationships with co-offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and tight ends coach Reno Ferri, bonded with visiting commits and was hosted by fellow Chicago native Aaron Roberts, Syracuse's starting left guard last season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 20
|Kony
|2
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC