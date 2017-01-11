Syracuse firefighters responding to f...

Syracuse firefighters responding to fire at apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Firefighters were called just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment complex on Ivy Ridge Road, between Thurber Street and East Brighton Avenue. Crews arrived on the scene and reported the structure to be fully involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... 17 hr Warning 1
News Utica assemblyman targets 'invisible' Cuomo in ... 21 hr Goodbye Shootica 1
Lottery Tue Wondering 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Tue mally 31
Tyler parmeter Mon Jenny 1
Reclaim New York Jan 9 Reclaim New York 1
Freaky women Jan 9 Felch _you 4
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,517 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC