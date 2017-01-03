Syracuse firefighter, child seriously...

Syracuse firefighter, child seriously injured in 3-vehicle Eastwood crash

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A Syracuse firefighter and his child were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in an Eastwood church parking lot Wednesday morning, according to a pastor at the church. Syracuse police officers responded to Eastwood Baptist Church at 3212 James St. at 9:10 a.m. after people called the 911 center to report a crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TJ Saya (Sep '11) 1 hr Jenny 5
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) Mon bruceysROCbuddy 3
This Darlene Johnson Jan 1 Heard of DSJ 1
Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year Jan 1 Gotcha 1
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson Dec 28 Misc 1
Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14) Dec 27 Claudette Jackson 18
News Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10) Dec 25 Ho Le Kahw 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,440 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC