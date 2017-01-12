Syracuse fire department determines cause of apartment fire near East Brighton Ave
Firefighters were called just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to building 1300 at the Clarendon Heights Apartments on Ivy Ridge Road, between Thurber Street and East Brighton Avenue. Firefighters were called just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to building 1300 at the Clarendon Heights Apartments on Ivy Ridge Road, between Thurber Street and East Brighton Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Wed
|Warning
|1
|Utica assemblyman targets 'invisible' Cuomo in ...
|Wed
|Goodbye Shootica
|1
|Lottery
|Tue
|Wondering
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Jan 10
|mally
|31
|Tyler parmeter
|Jan 9
|Jenny
|1
|Reclaim New York
|Jan 9
|Reclaim New York
|1
|Freaky women
|Jan 9
|Felch _you
|4
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC