Syracuse driver crashes into tree in town of Onondaga; firefighters help 2 trapped

Two people were taken to a Syracuse hospital Sunday morning after the car they were riding in crashed into a tree on Route 80 in the town of Onondaga, state police said. Someone called 911 around 6:20 a.m. to report the crash in the area of 5044 state Route 80. When emergency crews arrived, two people were trapped in the 2008 Nissan Sentra that had struck a tree, state police said in a news release.

