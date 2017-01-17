Syracuse contractor accused of stealing huge snowplow; prosecutor wants prison
A Syracuse contractor is accused of stealing a $53,000 Caterpillar loader with snow plow attachment taken last winter from an Empower Federal Credit Union parking lot. Police followed "huge tracks" left in the snow by the machine as it was being driven away from the Erie Boulevard West scene Jan. 4, 2016, said prosecutor Michael Manfredi.
