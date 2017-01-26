Syracuse bishop, 500 from CNY join March for Life in Washington
More than 500 people from Central New York, including Bishop Robert Cunningham of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, will take part in the annual March for Life today in the nation's capital. The group will join tens of thousands of marchers who traveled to Washington to protest the 44th anniversary of the Roe v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC