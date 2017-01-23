Syracuse area's unemployment rate of 4.9 percent in December, lowest since 2007
The Syracuse area's unemployment rate remained stable at 4.9 percent in December, the state Department of Labor reported Tuesday. The rate, not adjusted for the season, tied with the rate recorded in December 2015 for the lowest rate for the month since 2007 when it was 4.8 percent, said Karen Knapik-Scalzo, an associate economist in Syracuse with the state DOL.
