Syracuse apartments planned for tenants with low incomes, mental health disorders
A social services organization is set to begin construction soon on a 50-unit apartment building on Syracuse's north side for low-income families and people with mental health disorders. Central New York Services Inc. , partnering with Christa Development Corp., of Victor, will construct the four-story building at 501 Catherine St., a site that until last year contained an apartment building where "The Great Gatsby" author F. Scott Fitzgerald briefly lived as a young boy .
