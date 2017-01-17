Syracuse alumna pens a new novel with a lot of heart: CNY books and authors

Leah DeCesare has worked in public relations, as a party planner, a doula, an early parenting educator, and a mom of three, but it's writing that has captured her heart the longest. "From the time I was five, I wrote stories and poems, and even sent a few chapters of a book to a Big Five publisher when I was 10 years old," the Syracuse University alumna says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.