Syracuse alumna pens a new novel with a lot of heart: CNY books and authors
Leah DeCesare has worked in public relations, as a party planner, a doula, an early parenting educator, and a mom of three, but it's writing that has captured her heart the longest. "From the time I was five, I wrote stories and poems, and even sent a few chapters of a book to a Big Five publisher when I was 10 years old," the Syracuse University alumna says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|22 hr
|Kony
|2
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC