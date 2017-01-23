Syracuse agency OKs tax breaks for 2 big student apartment projects

The Syracuse Industrial Development Agency approved $3.4 million in tax breaks Tuesday for two proposed student apartment projects despite concerns they could help create an oversupply of off-campus housing in the Syracuse University area. * $1.7 million in tax breaks for a $66.6 million, 604-bedroom apartment project at 945 E. Genesee St. * $1.7 million in tax exemptions for a $46.4 million, 363-bedroom apartment complex at 1200 E. Genesee St. and 511 Walnut St., to be called Walnut Avenue Apartments.

