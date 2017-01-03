Syracuse adds walk-on Holy Cross H-ba...

Syracuse adds walk-on Holy Cross H-back transfer Jesse Conners

The Syracuse Orange football program added another name to the 2017 roster on Sunday. Holy Cross linebacker Jesse Conners will transfer to SU this spring.

