Symphoria rings in new year with reno...

Symphoria rings in new year with renowned pianist Awadagin Pratt performing Beethoven

Internationally acclaimed pianist Awadagin Pratt ; Paris-born conductor Melisse Brunet , and homegrown trumpeter John Raschella are highlighted in Symphoria's two January programs. Pratt, hailed by critics for melding beauty and power at the keyboard, is featured on Beethoven's Fourth Piano Concerto Jan. 21 at the Crouse-Hinds Theater.

