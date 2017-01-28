Stone Wall snowshoe race is a big success
The seventh annual Stone Wall snowshoe race was held on Saturday at the Winona State Forest and despite the snowy forecast, more than 100 people participated in the event. The participants ran alongside an old stone wall on the stone wall trail before going into a dense pine forest, hence the name of the race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|6 hr
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|19 hr
|William
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC