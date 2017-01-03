Soraa fab in Syracuse in peril?

Soraa fab in Syracuse in peril?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The father of blue LEDs and Nobel Laureate Dr. Shuji Nakamura speaks at Fab 8, GlobalFoundries' Distinguished Lecturers series Thursday April 14, 2016 in Malta, NY. Nakamura is a cofounder of LED maker Soraa, which is planning to operate a factory outside of Syracuse built by SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyler parmeter 9 hr Jenny 1
Reclaim New York 18 hr Reclaim New York 1
Freaky women Mon Felch _you 4
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Jan 6 WatchOutForScams 30
TJ Saya (Sep '11) Jan 4 Jenny 5
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) Jan 2 bruceysROCbuddy 3
This Darlene Johnson Jan 1 Heard of DSJ 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,753 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,493

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC