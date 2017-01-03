Soraa fab in Syracuse in peril?
The father of blue LEDs and Nobel Laureate Dr. Shuji Nakamura speaks at Fab 8, GlobalFoundries' Distinguished Lecturers series Thursday April 14, 2016 in Malta, NY. Nakamura is a cofounder of LED maker Soraa, which is planning to operate a factory outside of Syracuse built by SUNY Polytechnic Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyler parmeter
|9 hr
|Jenny
|1
|Reclaim New York
|18 hr
|Reclaim New York
|1
|Freaky women
|Mon
|Felch _you
|4
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Jan 6
|WatchOutForScams
|30
|TJ Saya (Sep '11)
|Jan 4
|Jenny
|5
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|bruceysROCbuddy
|3
|This Darlene Johnson
|Jan 1
|Heard of DSJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC