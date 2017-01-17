Sophistafunk aims to 'build bridges' with new album 'Real Vibration'
Sophistafunk bandmates Jack Brown, Emanuel Washington and Adam Gold had spent their last Feb. 14 shaken up by a crash in their band van, when Brown swerved to avoid a driver who had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road. Now, they're looking forward to Valentine's Day of 2017, when they will release their new album, "Real Vibration."
