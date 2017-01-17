Sophistafunk aims to 'build bridges' ...

Sophistafunk aims to 'build bridges' with new album 'Real Vibration'

Sophistafunk bandmates Jack Brown, Emanuel Washington and Adam Gold had spent their last Feb. 14 shaken up by a crash in their band van, when Brown swerved to avoid a driver who had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road. Now, they're looking forward to Valentine's Day of 2017, when they will release their new album, "Real Vibration."

