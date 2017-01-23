Snowstorm could knock out power tonight in Central NY, weather service warns
Up to a foot of wet, heavy snow could bring down power lines tonight in Central New York, the National Weather Service warned today. Weather service meteorologist Dave Nicosia held a webinar this morning with nearly 100 attendees, including state and local emergency management officials.
