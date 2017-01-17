Sheriff: 'Unusual' help needed to ID burned remains in brutal Brewerton murder
A month after a Cicero man was charged with murdering a man inside his apartment, Onondaga County sheriff's deputies are still trying to confirm who the victim was. A Syracuse family has said publicly that Aikeem Hudgins, 29, was the victim of the brutal murder in early December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|46 min
|Pathetic
|2
|Cougar bars
|8 hr
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Tue
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 13
|Gaggy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC