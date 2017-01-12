Robbery Turned Homicide: 3 Arrested for Teen Brothers' Deaths in Syracuse
The 17-year-old and 19-year-old were shot to death Tuesday evening on Grant Avenue in the city. Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler says the trio wasn't closely associated with the victims; however, one of them knew the boys well enough to set up a meeting on Grant Avenue.
