Riot trial: 'Rough and tough' free speech or illegal 'ominous threats of injury?'
An Onondaga County prosecutor argued today that six men on trial for rioting last Father's Day went beyond their Constitutionally-protected free speech rights. Prosecutor Kerry Buske said it amounted to "ominous threats of violence" and was like yelling "Fire!" in a crowded theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC