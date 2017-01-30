Records continue to fall for Syracuse Track & Field
The Syracuse Orange track and field teams went to three different meets over the weekend and from coast to coast they came away with outstanding performances and a few victories. The sprint/hurdles/jumps group started things off at the Villanova Invitational on Friday afternoon.
